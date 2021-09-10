Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools adding extra security, new safety rules at football games after recent threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you are heading to Friday night’s football game, or any CMS football game, expect to see extra security measures.
There will be additional security and police at football games and in the parking lot after games.
The precautions are being put in place just days after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced they believe several students could be connected to shootings in the area.
School officials said expect these precautions to remain in place for the remainder of the season.
All Athletic Directors and Principals have been advised of the following:
- No elementary or middle school student will be allowed to enter the stadium without a parent or guardian
- All students and children must sit in the bleachers/stands; do not allow them to walk around during game time except for going to the restroom or concession stand
- Place additional security/police in the parking lot after the game
- There will be increased police/campus security associates presence at the football games
