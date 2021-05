CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a memorial service Friday in honor of National Police Week.

The event will be begin at the police memorial statue on East Trade Street near CMPD headquarters.

There will also be a processional to First Baptist Charlotte for the service.