More than 50 cars seized in Charlotte street racing crackdown, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police seized more than 50 cars during a “major operation” intended to crack down on organized aggressive driving and drag racing, police officials said Thursday.

The investigation into street racing ramped up last October when police said they received an uptick in complaints across the city.

Authorities said they were able to identify several people who gathered in multiple locations around Charlotte and engaged in high-speed street races. On Thursday, officers conducted a “regional roundup” of those people and their vehicles.

(courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

(courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

(courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

(courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Police said the vehicles they seized were part of an organized national trend of sports car enthusiasts known as “hooning.” Officials described hooning as groups of drivers driving aggressively by doing burnouts, donuts, intersection and highway takeovers and street racing.

CMPD said the six-month operation led to more than 2,500 traffic stops resulting in 3,500 violations, including 2,100 speeding violations, 400 reckless driving violations, 32 DWI violations, 10 spontaneous racing violations and more than 1,000 other charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD officials said they hope the crackdown will discourage others from taking part in this type of driving.