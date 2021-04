CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dispatch centers in Mecklenburg County are continuing to experience intermittent technical issues related to communications into their 911 centers.

Callers who have difficulty connecting are encouraged to call 704-336-7911 or 704-336-3237 if they cannot connect immediately to 911.

Charlotte Public Safety Information Technology is actively working to identify and resolve the technical issues impacting the 911 system as quickly as possible.