Charlotte McDonald’s staff take part in national walkout over sex harassment

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – McDonald’s employees in Charlotte will join a nationwide walkout on Tuesday over demands the company take more action against allegations of sex harassment.

Workers located at the 2518 Beatties Fored Road location will walk out at Noon, right around lunch time, and strike over ‘rampant sex harassment at McDonald’s, low wages, and demands a union be formed.

10 cities will take part and other low wage workers in the food industry, retail, and care industries, are also expected to take part. Simultaneous strikes will take place in Durham and Marion.

Fox 46 will be on hand to cover the Charlotte strike.