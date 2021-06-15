Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles defends 30% raise, responds to possibility of new stadium for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mayor Vi Lyles defended her decision to give herself and Charlotte City Council members a pay increase. FOX 46’s Morgan Frances asked Lyles why she felt it was an appropriate decision Tuesday at a vaccine event.

“I’m trying to remember my salary,” Lyles said, “But people don’t do this job because of a salary that’s paid. It’s been over ten years since that salary was adjusted and I think any one of you that went ten years without an increase in pay probably wouldn’t do the job.”

Her compensation will jump from roughly $46,000 to $60,000. That’s a more than 30% increase. City Council members will get a 51% bump from $34,000 to $53,000.

“These people, they volunteer to run for office,” said resident Phil Johnson. “They didn’t get hired for these jobs. They volunteered to run for office, and if it means sacrificing not making enough money, so be it. You’re doing the duty you think you need to do.”

Some question the timing of the pay bump: when many families they represent are struggling financially.

“When she says it’s time for her to have a pay raise, there are lots of public servants that are working on the front line, and it’s time for them to also have a pay raise,” said resident Renee Carter.

Lyles says the increase is to attract more citizens to public service.

“I think that’s a fair thing to do to increase the access to our offices,” she said.

The conversation continued with the EPA Administrator as they toured a vaccine site in East Charlotte.

“I was making about $35,000 a year,” she said. “So, listen, I’m not apologizing.”

Some say they don’t want an apology, just perspective.

“I just want us to get back to the focus of the people,” Carter said, “And use the job for good rather than use the job to satisfy our own personal means or our own personal gain.”

The Citizens Government Advisory Committee proposed the raises, not the full Council.

While at Tuesday’s vaccine event, FOX 46 also asked Mayor Lyles for her response to Carolina Panthers’ Owner David Tepper’s comments on building a new stadium.

Tepper had said he wanted an open-air stadium and wanted taxpayers to help fund it. When talking about the entertainment district around the current stadium, he said they can’t afford to lose a lot to another apartment complex.

If that happens, Tepper said there will be no entertainment district around Bank of America.

Mayor Lyles made it seem like there hasn’t been much discussion about either.

“I think that when we’re talking about the stadium, there have been some discussions, but we haven’t gotten to that point yet,” Lyles said to FOX 46. “What I’d like to see is make sure that we’re doing first — get our great soccer team going, get that underway, have a great season this year and then we’ll continue to have these discussions with the sports team.”

FOX 46 asked Lyles what she thought about Tepper wanting the community to pitch in on the overall cost of a new stadium. She replied, “We’ve had these discussions and ideas. I think that, of course, this is something we’ll have to figure out as a community with Tepper Sports, and that’s my opinion, is that’s the way that stadiums have been done in the past. We’ll continue to work with him and make sure we’ll do our very best to make sure that our city continues to be a place that people want to bring businesses, including our sports industry.”