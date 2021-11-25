Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announces she’s running for re-election next year in Thanksgiving video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles used a holiday Thanksgiving video message Thursday on social media to announce she’s running for re-election in 2022.

“I am so proud to serve as mayor of Charlotte and I want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving, and have a great holiday,” Lyles said in the video. “I want you to know I am so proud of our community for all of the good works that we’re doing; jobs and housing and so much more.”

Lyles went on to say, “I also want to let you know, and I ask for your support, I’m going to run for re-election in 2022. Thank you for what you’ve done, and again, happy holidays.”

Tensions were high between Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council members earlier this week. The controversy surrounded the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, and what some say is Lyles’ lack of transparency when pushing the plans through.

Lyles apologized to Council members for not making them more aware of her Racial Equity Initiative announcement earlier. But Councilman Tariq Bokhari said she needs to be sorry for not filling the Council in on her plans to spend $72 million in taxpayer dollars, on an initiative that none of the Council was aware of.

“Tonight is about us figuring out exactly how we were misled, and potentially lied to in some parts, and what laws and protocols were broken to get us to this point. So we never repeat these mistakes,” Council Member Tariq Bokhari said.