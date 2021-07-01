Charlotte Mayor opens up on proposed non-discrimination ordinance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles made herself available for questions Thursday after several tense City Council meetings. Despite council meetings now being held in person, this news conference was virtual and lasted about 30 minutes.

This news conference followed a heated City Council meeting on Monday night. The council voted to extend the mayor and at-large members’ terms by six months.

Legally, those elections were supposed to happen in November, but the district races that relief on census data had to be postponed until the spring, due to COVID.

FOX 46 asked Mayor Lyles why she lobbied members of the Black Political Caucus to come out publicly in support of delaying her own election.

“I did that because I believe that this community has got to understand the role of the African American voter. I am a member of the Black Caucus. And the Black Caucus has supported me diligently,” Lyles answered.

This vote to extend the mayor and council’s time in office happened just a few weeks after the vote to give themselves huge raises. The main argument to postpone the fall elections was fueled by the amount it would cost the City of Charlotte.

Coincidentally, that was the same amount it cost to give city leaders a pay bump between 30-50%.

Also discussed in the press conference, the City of Charlotte has had six months to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance. It would protect members of the LGBTQ community from employment and housing violations. Yet still, there is no tangible law on the books.

A group of republicans, including Councilman Tariq Bokhari, had been working to put out their own measure to include the LGBTQ community. Bokhari said once Mayor Lyles heard about their efforts, she hastily announced she would approve nondiscrimination protection in August.

“You know, did you just ask me if Charlotte had not done that? I think years ago, I raised my hand at least twice to do this. Our Council has been adamant that we are going to pass this nondiscrimination ordinance. And it’s not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s for everyone in this community. Everyone in this community should have the ability to be included,” Lyles said when asked if she had any regrets about the delay.

Lyles said the nondiscrimination ordinance will come up for a vote on August 9. Mecklenburg County passed its nondiscrimination protection in February.

In regards to the obvious tensions on the Charlotte City Council, Lyles was fairly positive.

“So the dynamics of this council is that we are all actively engaged in making the city better. And sometimes I think we forget what we’ve done well, and we focus on what’s not going so well. And we focus on where we disagree instead of where we agree. But this council, I have a lot of confidence and faith in the ideas that we can move forward together.”

Lyles said she will be holding these press conferences once a month going forward.