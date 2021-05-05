Charlotte mandating paper bags for yard waste pickup

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The question of paper or plastic will no longer be an option in the City of Charlotte when it comes to your yard waste.

By July 5th, people who live in the Queen City will have to use paper bags or a reusable container to gather lawn clippings.

Landscaper Robbie Hobbs deals with more yard waste than the typical homeowner.

“Yeah, the Charlotte area. I do some in South Carolina, Pineville area. A lot in this area too,” Hobbs said.

When given the choice of paper or plastic, Hobbs says he prefers plastic.

“I like the paper ones better, but these plastic ones are just more durable,” he said. “Putting rose bushes that are thorny in them, I feel they just don’t rip as easily.”

The City of Charlotte is trying to cut down on waste. Starting July 5th, they’re mandating people use paper bags or reusable containers for yard waste collection. It’ll be a time saver. Right now, crews have to empty each plastic bag.

“There are some homes we get to and there’s over 200 plastic bags there,” said Rodney Jamison, Director of solid waste services. “That’s a lot for one crew to services and it can take half of a day, four hours.”

The pros are two-fold; the paper bags are biodegradable.

“There’s pros and cons, kind of like,” Hobbs said. “For me, it’s easier to use plastic bags, but I know it’s not always as good for the environment as paper bags.”

Not everyone is that optimistic.

“I bet you people will just start to put their lawn clippings,” said resident Tim Parrish, “so I could see people just doing that as opposed to using the paper bags.”

The City will hand out warnings for a first violation, and a minimum $150 fine after that.

The bags should be available at local stores. People can also get a free stack of them from the solid waste office on Otts Street every Friday from 12-3 p.m.