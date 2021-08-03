Charlotte man with cognitive issues has been missing since Friday, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a local Charlotte man with known cognitive issues who has been missing since last Friday.

Melvin Pharr, 63, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Friday, July 30, near the 3900 block of Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes. He is described as a Black male, 5’8″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately.