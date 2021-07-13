Charlotte man with cognitive impairment is missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Henry Peterson, 72, was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12, near 2700 Remington Street in north Charlotte.

Peterson, who has a cognitive impairment as well as other medical conditions, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue plaid shirt, beige pants, white shoes, and a brown hat. Peterson is described as 6’3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.