Charlotte man wins $100,000 from $20 scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Obed De Lafuente Dominguez of Charlotte won $100,000 thanks to his $20 scratch-off ticket.

He purchased his winning ticket from Southpoint Market and Grill on South Point Road in Belmont.

De Lafuente Dominguez claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

The $5,000,000 Fortune game launched in August 2019 with three top prizes of $5 million and six $100,000 prizes. One top prize and one $100,000 prize remains to be won.