Charlotte man who produced child pornography handed down 30+ year sentence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 30+ years in prison on Thursday in connection to child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Ted D. Melton, 46, of Charlotte, was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve the rest of his life under court supervision after he is released from prison.

The judge also sentenced Melton to have no contact with victims of child pornography.

On October 21, 2020, Melton pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and possession with intent to view child pornography containing a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

According to filed documents, in February 2015, officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force determined that an individual later identified as Melton was using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to distribute child pornography.

According to court records, in June 2015, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Melton’s residence and seized his computers, a camera, and a cell phone.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Melton had also sexually abused two minor females and had produced child pornography.

A forensic analysis of Melton’s devices revealed that he possessed more than 18,000 images and 850 videos containing sexually explicit conduct involving children, including the child victims Melton had sexually assaulted, authorities said.

Melton was arrested on state charges in 2015. He was transferred to federal custody in November 2019 upon his indictment on federal charges. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.