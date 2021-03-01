Charlotte man sentenced to 9 years on drug trafficking, firearms charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges following a traffic stop in Lincoln County where he hid cocaine on a pregnant woman he was traveling with, authorities said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30, 2020, a deputy was traveling along Mundy Road when he observed a vehicle without any tail lights. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road.

When he approached the vehicle he could smell the odor of marijuana and observed a black backpack on the rear seat, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was a woman and stated she was seven months pregnant, and a man in the passenger seat were asked to exit the car. The man, identified as Aleef Jamar Nicks, 38, of Charlotte, NC was searched and officers discovered marijuana, cocaine, and $600 in cash.

A search of the woman led to the discovery of a large bag of narcotics in her clothing. During the investigation, it was discovered that Nicks removed cocaine from a backpack and placed the drugs on the pregnant woman. Inside the backpack in the vehicle deputies discovered $4,000 packaged in four bundles of $1,000 each. They also found a Ruger pistol.

Nicks has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Cell phones seized from Nicks revealed he was engaged in extensive drug trafficking activities, police said.

On November 20, 2020, Nicks pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Nicks has three prior federal convictions for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. He is currently in federal custody.