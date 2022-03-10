CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man has been sentenced to five years in prison for using stolen identities to defraud coronavirus aid relief programs of more than $219,000, authorities said.

In addition to the prison term imposed, Keon Taylor, 31, was ordered to pay $252,849.50 in restitution.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted March 29, 2020, and it is designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act established several new temporary programs, including the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, which provides low-interest financing to small businesses, renters, and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters.

According to documents filed and statements made in court, from March 2020 to February 2021, Taylor engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the North Carolina Division of Employment Security, and the States of Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Arizona by filing fraudulent claims for COVID-19 related unemployment insurance benefits.

As part of the scheme, Taylor obtained stolen personal identifying information of more than 35 people, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses.

Taylor used the PII to apply for and receive over $219,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits, and to submit numerous additional applications seeking fraudulent UI benefits.

Court documents show that Taylor also attempted to defraud the SBA by using false information to submit applications for three loans under the EIDL program set aside for businesses impacted by COVID-19.

On July 27, 2021, Taylor pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.