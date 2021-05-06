Charlotte man sentenced to 13 years for robbing two banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been sentenced on Thursday to 13 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges, plus an additional five months in prison for violating his federal supervised release by committing the bank robberies, according to the U.S Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Mario Edward Roane, 56, of Charlotte, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $6,350 in restitution to the banks and a $200 special assessment to the court.

According to court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, on March 18, 2020, Roane robbed the First Citizens Bank branch located at 128 South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Upon entering the bank, Roane approached a bank teller and told her “this is a robbery…I have a

gun.” The teller handed Roane $1,700 from the cash drawer and Roane fled the scene.

Filed court documents show that five days later, on March 23, 2020, Roane robbed the Wells Fargo

Bank branch located at 301 South Tryon Street in Charlotte. Roane entered the bank and waited

in line for a teller. Once he arrived at the teller’s window, he demanded money and told the teller

“Give me all your money, or I’ll blow your head off.”

The teller complied and Roane left the bank with $4,650 in cash. According to court records, law enforcement identified Roane based on surveillance video from the banks. He was arrested on March 31, 2020.

Court records show Roane has twice previously been convicted of federal bank robbery charges in the Western District of North Carolina and served two separate federal prison terms for those convictions. When Roane committed the two robberies in March 2020, he was on federal supervised release for his most recent federal bank robbery conviction.

On August 17, 2020, Roane pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery. He is currently

in federal custody and will be transferred into the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.