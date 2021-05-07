Charlotte man sentenced 11+ years for attempted armed robbery of 7-Eleven convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release following the 2019 attempted armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to filed court documents, on September 9, 2019, at approximately 3:04 a.m., the suspect, James Tiwauna Murray, 24, while armed with a handgun, entered the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 5343 Monroe Road in Charlotte.

Upon entering the store, Murray jumped over the counter and ran into the back office, where he encountered a store employee. Court records show that Murray told the store employee “this is a robbery” and shot the employee in the chest.

Murray then ran out of the back office while the store employee pursued Murray. Murray shot at the store employee again and fled the scene without taking any of the store’s cash. The store employee reported the robbery to CMPD and Murray was arrested in the vicinity shortly thereafter.

On July 2, 2020, Murray pleaded guilty to attempted Hobbs Act robbery, which is the attempted robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce.

Murray is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.