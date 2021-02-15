Charlotte man offers at-risk youth a second shot

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Phillip McCreed is one example of success.

He’s the founder of a project aimed at helping at-risk youth and men formally incarcerated learn mechanical trades. “Me being an African American male and with everything going on in the city I could be out doing something else, getting in trouble just something not as productive,” McCreed said. “The auto body, under the car like the inspection and all of that, it’s just going to take me not far but it will take me a good way.”

Right now dozens of young men like McCreed are part of Project Moore.

Every week they receive up to a $200 stipend to learn everything from fixing cars to custom bodywork and paint. “I’m kind of young, but having someone ask me – hey can you tell me what’s wrong with my car?” McCreed said. “And just being able to explain to them, what’s going on, give them the knowledge, it makes you feel good about yourself that you’re actually learning it.”

Thousands of men have been through David Moore’s program. The owner of Southside Rides on Freedom Drive said he opened a business for them. Many find it hard to gain employment and pay for things like court and restitution fees.

He mentored in Winston Salem for 15 years and moved the program to charlotte five years ago. “I’ve been in trouble before I had to do time and while I was doing time I realized how I was leading guys who looked up to me,” Moore said.

“I wanted a business in Charlotte, that’s where a lot of my mischief was so anywhere where I was in a negative I wanted to come back and clean it up.” Before that Moore went to a trade school and got into painting custom cars. He got mixed up with the wrong crowd and went to prison for selling and trafficking drugs. Moore ended up mentoring inmates he did time with and the role of a mentor is now fully on the up and up.

“A lot of these kids may be bipolar and that’s nothing major to me it lets me know that those are physical things, they have to be doing something,” Moore said. “You find them something to do and then they will stay busy doing that.”

Nearly 40 of his guys have opened their own businesses. Others are employed at dealerships and using the trade. Mentees take a workplace-training course and advance in the shop based on their school grades. They also have to stay out of trouble. The teens train on cars owned by Moore or ones that are not for resale.

Moore is hoping to change more lives like McCreed’s by giving young men options they may not know they have. McCreed said he plans to open his own business in the next 10 years. Moore partners with Mecklenburg County and Central Piedmont Community College through NC Works to get youth off the streets and learning.

“If you learn the trade you don’t have to step outside to get it,” Moore said. “And the reason I do this program is it is hard for guys to open up their own business and I’d like to be there to be a boost for them.”