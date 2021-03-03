Charlotte man killed in rollover crash in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in York County, according to the York County Coroners Office.

The single-vehicle accident occurred early Tuesday morning, March 2 on Flint Hill Road in Fort Mill. The driver, identified as Jose’ Rodrigo Espino, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling along the road when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Authorities said Espino was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.