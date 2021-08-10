Charlotte man helps repair nearly 2,000 streetlights across Queen City with new non-profit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man is making it his mission to make sure the Queen City is lit up, all with help from a motorized scooter and a new non-profit organization.



Ross Brigman goes out nearly every night during the week, at all hours, looking for streetlights that need repairs. The late-night work is done on top of his regular 40-hours-a-week job, but he says it’s all worth it to make city neighborhoods safer.

Charlotte is home to an estimated 74,000 streetlights, which is a lot of electricity to maintain. At times broken streetlights are easy to find.

“The problem is the city doesn’t have a full-time person to actually report the lights to Duke Energy,” said Brigman.

The city relies on the public to report them, but they often remain dark. That’s where Brigman steps in, riding his scooter around Charlotte from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. looking for broken lights. A light with an orange tag means Brigman has been there.

“I was kinda amazed at the number of lights that just didn’t get fixed,” said Brigman.

The ride to find darkness started in 2020, where 811 lights were found and repaired. This year the effort has expanded and 768 have been repaired so far.

“Now I do everything from Novant to all the way on the other side of Johnson C. Smith University. So it has just kinda grown,” said Brigman.

After riding more than 3,000 miles over the past two years, the project has morphed into a non-profit called Project Safe & Bright.

“I wanted to be taken seriously because it’s not just a guy riding around on a scooter, there is a purpose, there is a cause, there is a mission, there is a vision,” said Brigman.

The goals have now caught interest from volunteers in other nearby cities.

“This isn’t project light up Charlotte, this is an actual non-profit where we are focused on safety and crime prevention and having the street lights work,” said Brigman.

Brigman says he has created a how-to guide for other volunteers who are interested in starting Project Safe & Bright in other cities.



As for the streetlights in Charlotte, Brigman says he doesn’t remove the orange tags around the poles until they are fixed by Duke Energy. He has a spreadsheet of each light that has been marked so he can audit and return to each pole to make sure they were repaired.