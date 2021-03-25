Charlotte man dies of injuries sustained in accidental apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who sustained severe burn injuries in an accidental apartment fire in February tragically passed away in the hospital this week, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The apartment fire broke out at 9:56 p.m. Friday, March 19 along Four Season Lane in east Charlotte. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story apartment unit with smoke and flames showing.

A man, identified as Darrell Woods, 54, was found with burn injuries outside of the home and he was rushed to an area hospital. Charlotte Fire said Woods succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, March 23 at Wake Forest University Medical Center Burn Unit.

Charlotte Fire Investigators Task Force determine the fire to be accidental and was most likely caused due to the careless use of smoking material and or candles. Estimated fire loss $26,500.