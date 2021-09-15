Charlotte man dies after crashing into Chester County welcome sign on I-77

RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man died after his van ran off Interstate 77 in South Carolina and hit a brick welcome sign for Chester County, authorities said.

Gregory Morris Hill, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.

Hill’s van was heading south on I-77 when it ran off the right side of the highway and into the “Welcome to Chester County” sign placed several years ago at Exit 65, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis said.

The sign was destroyed, according to photos posted on Facebook by the Richburg Fire Department.