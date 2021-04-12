Charlotte Made: New directory encourages community to shop local

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The ‘Charlotte Made’ initiative is working to get small businesses back on their feet after the pandemic.

Right now, more than 50 businesses in Charlotte have signs outside their business encouraging people to shop and buy local.

The founder of Charlotte Made, Haley Bowen, tells FOX 46 she started this last week. She created a website where local businesses are being advertised.

“If you’re a local business owner, reach out to us. We’ll add you to the directory and give you a free sign so that people know you’re Charlotte made,” said Bowen.

It’s an effort to help business owners who are struggling to make ends meet.

“With restrictions being lifted and vaccines rolling out, we’re hoping to inspire as many people as possible to get out there and shop local,” Bowen said.

A study by Facebook found one in six small businesses across North Carolina closed earlier this year due to the pandemic. More than a quarter expect cash flow problems, which is much higher than neighboring states.

A fear of fewer customers has less than two-thirds confident they’ll still be open in six months. That’s well below the averages, both nationally and across the south.

FOX 46 spoke with Candy and Kyle Van Hess. They’re the owners of Panca Peruvian Street Food on Pineville-Matthews Road.

“What people also need to know is that supporting the local businesses, they’re actually supporting a family. We have kids in school. Depending on how well the week goes, that’s how well we can do for our family,” Candy Van Hess said.

They’ve been open for six months and have seen a 50 percent decline in sales and most of their customers are ordering take-out.

“Very, very stressful,” Kyle Van Hess said. “We just stuck together and hung in there. We’re still hanging in there.”

As more people get vaccinated they’re hoping these signs will get people shopping local.

“People driving by can see that, you know, this is local. This is a local business,” said Candy.

The owners say they’re also doing things like talking with all their customers and adding new menu items to get more customers in.

“It’s a good way to give them a look at all of the different options Charlotte has to offer,” Kyle said.

Baldwin says she hopes to have 500 businesses signed up by the end of the week. Click here if you want to sign your business up to receive a free sign and advertising.