Charlotte Knights offer ‘Work from Home Plate’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – How would you like to take a conference call from a seat at Truist Field or maybe even from a luxury suite? The Charlotte Knights are offering the opportunity to work from the ballpark.

The luxury suites have been empty for months now after the season was cancelled.

Now, people are back enjoying them.

“The view is pretty great,” said Grace Tener, a senior in high school.

“When you get out it makes the day feel fun and it’s exciting to go to school somewhere else,” said Sophie Tener, a sophomore in high school.

The Tener sisters drove down with their dad, Dean, from Huntersville to spend the day working. He’s working and they’re doing school work.

“There’s a lot of space and we have our own areas to work in. There are no distractions so it almost feels like we have the whole place to ourselves,” said Dean Tener. His wife heard about the opportunity and made the reservation.

“We have been at home for a long time and wanted a change of scenery,” added Tener.

The alternative and unique work from home option is catching on.

“We had 60 calls just yesterday for it from people who want to come over here and look out at the view and work,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski.

It’s been a challenging year for the organization which has looked for ways to safely bring people into the ballpark.

“It’s been difficult no question about it. We will go 18 months without game-day revenue,” said Rajkowski. Something, Rajkowski says, is better than nothing.

“We have to find ways to generate revenue. The Work from Home Plate project is just an opportunity. It’s not a huge moneymaker but we try to keep people active and in the building,” said Rajkowski.

In a year most people want to forget, the Tener team will cherish the memories they spent at the ballpark.

“It’s something different and fun and we’ll definitely do it again,” said Dean Tener.

For $95 a day or $400 for the week, you get access to a suite for the workday. Guests will have access to the television and wi-fi. You must wear a mask as you get to and from the suite.

For more information, please click here.

