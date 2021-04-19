Charlotte Innovation Barn pays tribute to neighborhood history with “Louise Cotton Bunny”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A partnership between the City of Charlotte and Envision Charlotte will bring an “innovation barn” to Seigel Avenue, just outside the Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Right now the barn is under renovation, but the plan is to open to the public this summer.

Once open you will be able to return recyclables and watch them turn into new products right before your very eyes. You can even drop off recyclables that are not yet allowed to be recycled with curbside recycling services



“It’s the most exciting project I have ever worked on since I moved to Charlotte,” said Executive Director of Envision Charlotte, Amy Aussieker.

While construction is ongoing for the Charlotte Innovation Barn, a giant bunny made out of scrap metal is complete and ready to welcome guests.

“So we were thinking about how can we raise awareness and so why not a big, giant, cool mural of a bunny blowing bubbles to attract people to bring their air pillows and bubble wrap,” said Aussieker.

Right now those materials cannot be recycled curbside. The Sealed Air Corporation manufactures bubble wrap in the Queen City and now through a partnership the innovation barn will collect the packaging and return it to Sealed Air.

“Over the last year with the pandemic you’ll get a lot of air pillows and bubble wrap at your house,” said Aussieker.

The bunny that is now welcoming used bubble wrap drop-offs, took five to seven weeks to complete and a lot of welding.

“When I came in to do the project we had done sketches and talked about it, but I really didn’t understand completely how I was going to make the structure happen and the pinning in the wall to hold the weight,” said artist, Amy Hart.

Solutions were found, sometimes with someone else’s trash.

“When I came out to make a bubble wand at the top, it is a basketball hoop I found in Stonehaven that someone had thrown away,” said Hart.

The finished sculpture uses car bumpers and other forms of scrap metal. It turned out to be much larger of a project than what was expected when drawn out on paper.

“That paled in comparison to how it turned out. I mean it is just unbelievable,” said Aussieker.



A contest and voting period was held to name the bunny, now known as Louise Cotton. The Louise Cotton Mill is what started the community now called Belmont, where the Innovation Barn is located.