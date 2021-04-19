Charlotte indoor football player recovering after serious car crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “It all happened so fast,” recalled Jabari Nelson, 26. “I went into the back of a tractor-trailer.”

In a matter of seconds, life changed for a Charlotte Thunder football player. Nelson went from running routes to the ICU after a serious crash last summer.

The crash along I-85 crushed Nelson’s car.

“It’s like football. I took a really bad hit and you’ve got to get up from a bad hit,” Nelson recalled.

Paramedics rushed Nelson to Atrium Health. Hours after learning what happened to her son, Nichelle Nelson rushed to the hospital. Due to the pandemic some time passed before she was able to be by her son’s side.

“It was a lot to take in that he wasn’t breathing on his own,” said Nichelle Nelson.

“It truly is a matter of minutes. Minutes matter in the care of these patients,” explained Dr. Britton Christmas, Medical Director of Trauma for Atrium Health’s F.H. “Sammy” Ross, Jr. Level 1 Trauma Center. Dr. Christmas’ team stabilized Nelson.

“For us, there’s nothing more satisfying than realizing our team was able to play a role in their most vulnerable time. For us, that’s the gift of medicine is being able to assist in those times,” Dr. Christmas added.

After 11 days in the surgical trauma ICU with brain injuries and significant nerve damage Nelson moved to Carolinas Rehab. The team worked to get Nelson back on his feet. He spent almost three weeks gaining his strength.

Not long ago, Nelson got the chance to reunite with the team that saw him at his worst.

“I didn’t know what to say other than thank you. To see the people who saved your life is meaningful,” Nelson said overwhelmed with emotion.

Nelson remains focused when it comes to getting back on the field. He’s still in physical therapy but is more determined than ever.

“I probably will cry. I love the sport that much so it went from probably to guaranteed,” Nelson said about getting back in a football uniform.

When he is not playing, Nelson coaches kids. He is back on the field teaching aspiring players. Now, he appreciates each opportunity.

“Never take anything for granted. Everything happened so fast so if you’re going to do something do it 200 percent,” Nelson said.

A life lesson this coach is adding to his playbook.

Atrium Health is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in Charlotte. The hospital staff regularly trains for disasters and works closely with the military to make improvements to trauma care.