MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-area husband and wife team is selling their own pancake mix nationwide, thanks to help from some popular grocery store chains.



Before tying the knot, Marquita and Devin Cater met at Central Piedmont Community College. Their conversations often revolved around their love of cooking. It was a natural fit that the duo was able to about up with an all-natural pancake mix as a healthier alternative to others on the market.



When you take a trip down the grocery aisle you’ll find plenty of products trying to grab your attention, including processed foods.

“Blanket was really born out of that need for finding something that was healthy, all-natural and still tastes good,” said Devin Carter.

A small warehouse in Mint Hill is where Blanket Pancake & Syrup is shipped to Food Lion, Wal-Mart and World Market stores.

The Carters have been working out of the Mint Hill location for about six months, but their all-natural creation was invented five years ago.

“Eating should be an experience. It should be a time to enjoy with your family. We want parents to not worry about what is on the back of the bag when they are feeding our product to kids, so we give them that security,” said Devin Carter.

It’s similar to the feeling kids get from a security blanket, which is how the pancake mix got its name.

Adults can also get the special feeling just by looking at the back of the Blanket Pancake Mix package. You’ll find the smiling faces of Marquita and Devin Carter, along with a shortlist of about half a dozen perfected and tested ingredients.

“Our kitchen became the lab. She would be up at 5:30 in the morning and say, the syrup tastes good but it just doesn’t flow right, or the color is off,” said Devin Carter.

When the recipe was right the product hit the online marketplace, before finally hitting store shelves in the Carolinas.

“It was such a feeling of accomplishment. We always wanted to be entrepreneurs, but when you actually have a tangible product you can reach out and touch it’s different. We always take our children and let them see the product because that is part of our legacy. It’s something we are leaving to them. They have this business or this legacy that they can build off of,” said Devin Carter.

Blanket Pancake & Syrup is now sold in 39 states through the couple’s partnership with World Market Stores.

Producing the product is now their full-time job. They left their jobs as a teacher and data analyst.