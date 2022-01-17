Charlotte honors MLK in virtual event for second year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many of you might have enjoyed the day off for Martin Luther King Day. The federally recognized holiday honors the life and legacy of civil rights leader Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Before COVID, the Queen City honored Dr. King in grand fashion. Hundreds of people would line the streets of Uptown Charlotte for a parade.

This year, between the pandemic and the wintry mess, organizers at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture hosted a virtual event for the second year in a row. The Center broadcasted the event live on YouTube for most of the day. The program included performances from Three Bone Theatre reciting several of Dr. King’s speeches including, “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and “The Other America.”

“We often think of this time as long, long ago, but in reality, it wasn’t that many years ago,” Tiffany Bryant Jackson said.” “I have parents, loved ones and friends who have lived through this time.”

On September 21, 1966, Dr. King visited the Queen City for the second time. This time, the orator spoke to a crowd of more than 3000 people at Johnson C. Smith University. His visit came after the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Brandon Lunsford, University Archivist from Johnson C. Smith University says Dr. King delivered passionate words about racial justice and his opposition to the Vietnam war.

“This was at a time when his popularity was getting a little lower across the country,” Lunsford said. “He had a lot of connections at JCSU and was active in the civil rights movement with Smith students and in neighborhoods here.”

Lunsford quoted the parts of Dr. King’s speech he thought could apply today.

“I’m not only worried about the violence of the bad people. I’m gravely concerned about the silence and indifference of the good people,” Lunsford quoted. “We must forget this other America, is perpetuated by some gentle white mother who believes more in order than they do justice.”

Lunsford says words spoken by Dr. King in the Queen City could trigger your moral compass.

“It’s the people who are being silent about the struggle for voting rights happening right now that Dr. King would be very concerned about,” Lunsford said. “I think he would be more worried about people who were cosigning on that and not standing up to make their voices heard and being silent.”

Historians say Dr. King had planned another visit to the Queen City in 1968. A telegram sent April 2nd, 1968 informed local leaders Dr. King needed to delay his visit because of the garbage workers strike in Memphis. Dr. King was assassinated two days later at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

Advocates say people can carry on Dr. King’s legacy by continuing conversations on justice and equity for all races.