Charlotte group putting old purses to good use looking for donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte non-profit is repurposing old purses as a way to support women in need. The program is called “Bags of Love”.



Some of the bags were dropped off at a Charlotte women’s shelter over the weekend. The purses are filled with hygiene supplies, cleaning products and snacks. Everything inside is donated from people in the community.



Three friends came together to start the group called “Unheard Voices of Charlotte” They have made more than 125 “Bags of Love”, in six short months all of them have been dropped off to women in the Queen City.

The idea for the program came from a problem many women have, what to do with all those old handbags?

“I have a very hard time letting go of my purses, but I have so many I know that I don’t need them,” said Mariam Britton.

There are hundreds of donated handbags inside Britton’s home and garage, some coming from far outside the Queen City.

“I also have people actually mail me purses from New Hampshire and where we know people so that is where we get all the purses,” said Britton.

The purses are being packed and put to good use. Mariam Britton and her friends started Unheard Voices of Charlotte less than a year ago. The bags are often donated to homeless and domestic violence shelters for women.

“Our thought process as women was we always have all of our things in our purses, it’s not just about practicality but about comfort. There are really excited because, especially hygiene products, are in big demand,” said Britton.

The need keeps the three friends who started the group busy. Right now, they all have full-time jobs, but remain ready and willing to help women.

“I just love to do good. I like to be part of the community, I just like to help out. The little time we have we have to do meaningful things in our community,” said Britton.

The group is always looking for new donations and they have two drop sites in Charlotte. One is at Central Coffee in Plaza Midwood and Hawthorne Pizza on Carmel Road in South Charlotte.



You can also learn more by visiting the “Unheard Voices of Charlotte” Instagram page by clicking here.