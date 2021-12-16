Charlotte firefighters respond to house fire north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood north of Uptown Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said 27 firefighters responded to a home with heavy flames showing on the 2100 block of Jennings Street Thursday.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes. No injuries were reported CFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.