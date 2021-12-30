Charlotte Fire Dept. K-9 ‘Captain’ assisted with deadly QVC fire investigation in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – ATF K-9 Team ‘Captain’ and handler Fire Investigator T.A. Goforth assisted ATF’s National Response Team with the multi-agency investigation into the QVC Warehouse fire that happened in Rocky Mount earlier this month.

The fire ripped through a distribution center for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, Dec. 18, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., officials said. An employee, identified as Kevon Ricks, 21, was killed in the blaze. His aunt said he had been working at the facility for about three weeks when the fire happened. He left behind a young son.

The Charlotte Fire Department said K-9 ‘Captain’ and his handler were deployed to Rocky Mount on Tuesday, Dec. 21. While there, ‘Captain’ and Fire Investigator Goforth assisted the ATF with multiple tasks during the investigation. The K-9 team returned home late Friday, Christmas Eve.

Employees of the QVC distribution center will be paid through Feb. 1, the company announced this week.

The company extended its shutdown pay through Feb. 1 after previously offering $500 in emergency allowance to every Rocky Mount employee. About 2,000 employees were left without a job.

After Feb. 1, “applicable separation benefits will begin for impacted team members,” QVC said. All those who lose their jobs will be eligible to receive at least four weeks of separation pay or a lump sum equivalent.

Employees enrolled in a benefits plan will have coverage through February and will then be eligible for COBRA coverage, a statement from the company said.

Career transition services will be provided to impacted employees, as well. They include potential internal roles within the company, in addition to partnerships with local organizations for additional job opportunities, financial education, interview training, resume writing help, and job search training, QVC said.

Finally, QVC said it will donate $100,000 to the Edgecombe-Rocky Mount Employees Assistance Fund, which was created by the United Way Tar River, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, and the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce. It said it will also donate to “many of the first responder organizations that helped fight the fire.”

About 1.5 million square feet of the QVC distribution center went up in flames. Crews from nearly 45 fire departments fought the fire for more than 12 hours after it began. The facility in North Carolina is the company’s second-biggest.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

QVC tweeted a statement about the fire saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details.”

WNCN and The Associated Press contributed to this story.