Charlotte Fire Department welcomes new Arson K-9 “Captain”

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department has added a new member to their team this holiday season. Arson K-9 “Captain” is arriving in Charlotte from Decatur, Georgia.

The K-9 is a 2-year-old Lab from the Guide Dog Foundation in Georgia, fire officials explained.

“Captain” specializes in detecting six different accelerants and ignitable liquids. He will respond with ATF on major incidents, Charlotte Fire said.

