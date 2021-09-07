Charlotte employees oppose vaccine mandates in letter sent to City leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Groups representing thousands of City of Charlotte workers opposed any potential City vaccine mandates, citing “individual beliefs and rights,” in a letter sent to City leaders last week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police, Charlotte FireFighters Association and the UE150 Charlotte Chapter co-signed a letter to the City on September 2 to voice their opposition to a possible mandate for Charlotte employees.

The letter said the organizations believe medical decisions should be an individual choice.

“Our organizations do support and encourage our respective members to get vaccinated,” the letter said. “Each employee’s health and beliefs are unique and this vaccine should be a discussion between them and their medical provider, not elected officials.”

The letter said mandates go “against individual beliefs and rights” and called them “dangerous.”

“Your employees have courageously found this pandemic and should not be faced with an uncertain future because of a vaccination mandate.”

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones told Charlotte City Council on August 23 that vaccine mandates have been discussed for city employees.

Jones emphasized these are just discussions that are underway and, if implemented, would take effect after September 30, 2021.