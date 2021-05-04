Charlotte driver injured, then charged in Randolph County crash on I-85

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver was injured and then charged in a single-vehicle accident along I-85 near Thomasville on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday along I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

A box truck carrying food products was found overturned and the driver, Charlotte resident Stiven Monteagudo, 25, was found suffering serious injuries and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated. The truck was registered to Primo Spices, which is located in Charlotte.

An initial investigation revealed Monteagudo failed to maintain a lane and thus was subjected to charges. The roadways were closed for about three hours.