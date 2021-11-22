Charlotte-Douglas Airport ready to take on getting Thanksgiving travelers home

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The week of Thanksgiving is historically the busiest every year. Charlotte-Douglas Airport is ready for the crowds and passengers say they’re ready to take on the challenge of getting to Thanksgiving dinner on time.

“We were good! Amazingly… we were on the 8 o’clock and the 7 o’clock canceled. So we saw people standing in lines as long as the terminal so that was crazy to see.”

Recent airline meltdowns attributed to staffing issues, air traffic control, and weather haven’t dissuaded sisters Bonnie and Mary Catherine. They told Fox 46 getting to the airport with time to be flexible is important.

“We showed up early ready to be on time — but we’re a little late. Not causing us distress right now.”

A major issue facing Charlotte fliers is the TSA checkpoint lines. New automated screening lanes could be installed alongside the updated terminal if the Charlotte City Council approves the measure during Monday’s meeting.

Travel industry expert Willis Orlando says automated lanes, when coupled with biometrics can move the question along quickly.

“Using biometrics to cut down on lines is a really really big step for the travel industry — and a really big step for people not being inconvenienced, if they’re comfortable using it.”

TSA says the millions of passengers expected this week will all need to arrive at the airport no less than two hours prior to departure. At Charlotte Douglas, you can make a parking reservation ahead of your flight by visiting their website.