Charlotte Douglas Airport raising parking prices after July 4th weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Drive-up parking rates at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will increase beginning July 6, airport officials announced.

The increase will apply to all lots and decks except for Curbside Valet.

CLT said the last time prices were raised was in September of 2016 for long-term lots and in 2014 for the hourly and daily decks.

The new increase will help the airport pay for recent enhancements to the parking experience, officials said.

CLT said cheaper rates could be available online at cltairport.com.