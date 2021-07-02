Charlotte Douglas Airport raising parking prices after July 4th weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Plane taking off at CLT Airport (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Drive-up parking rates at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will increase beginning July 6, airport officials announced.

The increase will apply to all lots and decks except for Curbside Valet.

CLT said the last time prices were raised was in September of 2016 for long-term lots and in 2014 for the hourly and daily decks.

The new increase will help the airport pay for recent enhancements to the parking experience, officials said.

CLT said cheaper rates could be available online at cltairport.com.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 Charlotte email alert

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories