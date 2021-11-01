Charlotte DOT reviewing road in Myers Park after residents complained about speeders to FOX 46

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Neighbors fed up with speeding drivers are taking their message to the streets, and Charlotte DOT is listening after FOX 46 took their concerns to the city.

Neighbors just put up signs Monday morning warning drivers to slow down.

Charlotte DOT says they are reviewing the need for a crosswalk on Queens Road West between Kings Drive and Selwyn Avenue, and they’re considering dropping the speed limit.

“It’s hard to even get out on the street sometimes and feel like you’re safe pulling out of the driveway,” said Addison May, a neighbor, who lives on Queens Road West.

When May is not joining his neighbors to target speeders on his street, he’s saving lives in the emergency room as a trauma surgeon.

“We literally admit hundreds of patients to our center each year who have been hit by cars,” said May.

He’s one of many neighbors on Queens Road West fed up with speeding drivers.

“Thirty-five miles per hour but people are routinely doing 50 and above at times,” said May.

Neighbors say they asked about speed humps, adding flashing lights and a crosswalk, and getting more officers to patrol and write tickets, but they claim nothing is getting done, so they’re going straight to drivers, urging them to put on the brakes.

“In the time that we’ve lived here I’ve witnessed four car accidents, two right behind, two cars flipped over on their roof at the next intersection,” said May.

Neighbors are desperate to do something, hoping to lower the speed limit, which is 35 miles an hour.

“Just reducing 10 miles an hour makes a big difference in survival,” said May.

He’s saving lives not just in the emergency room, but he’s trying to do the same on the street.

CMPD says if you have concerns about speed enforcement in your area, call your neighborhood’s patrol division with the police department.

C-DOT tells FOX 46 that Queens Road West is on the list for a pilot program for portable driver feedback signs, which are the signs that tell you your speed as you pass by.

The neighbors say they’ll keep pushing until they see change on their street.