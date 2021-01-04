Charlotte doctor puts COVID vaccine dose to the test

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A Charlotte doctor got the COVID-19 vaccine in late December and says he now has taken a test to prove he has antibodies and immunity against COVID-19.

Dr. Arin Piramzadian of StarMed got the Moderna vaccine on December 23.

He did a finger prick antibody test four days ago. He says the results showed he hadn’t yet developed any antibodies against COVID-19.

But on Monday, twelve days after his shot, he says the antibody test results on the right show he is now immune to COVID-19.

“Honestly it’s the best feeling in the world. As an emergency medicine physician i’ve been dealing with this since march and it’s been scary it’s terrifying. I’ve stayed away from my family, this is just absolutely incredible it’s the first step to beating COVID.”

Dr. P says it will take about 14 days after you get the shot to build immunity, which lasts at least three months.

