Charlotte councilmember says city is losing ‘war on litter’

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Councilman says the city is losing ‘war on litter’.

In a City Council meeting Monday night, officials said District 4 which includes the University area is one of the trashiest. City officials mentioned fast food bags are a huge problem and now they’re starting to see more facemasks and gloves in the litter. It’s a problem across the Carolinas.

North Carolina DOT officials picked up more than 13 million pounds of trash along roadways last year, a record for the most trash in a year.

The previous record was 10.5 million pounds back in 2019. Keep Charlotte Beautiful does an annual litter index to find out what districts have the most trash.

The latest data shows more than 42% increase in District 3 and 27% increase in District 2.

“I’ve had developers that would come up to University City and they even are surprised at how much litter there is up here,” Gregg Phipps councilman at-large said. “It goes to show some parts of town have more of a problem than others, whether it’s behavior on not, I don’t know if the average consumer or citizen cares about that all they see is a bunch of trash.”

Mayor Vi Lyles says the pandemic has impacted clean-up efforts.

“We used to have those big stream and street cleanups and neighborhood clean ups and [in the] pandemic, COVID people just said no I’m not going to do that,” Mayor Lyles said.

The first step is understanding the scope of the problem. City officials asked Keep Charlotte Beautiful for up-to-date numbers on roadside litter.

“I’ve said we should have a war on litter, but it doesn’t seem like that’s occurred and certainly we’re not winning it,” Councilman Phipps said.

NCDOT has a Swat-a-litterbug app and hotline. When you report someone, the registered owner will get a letter in the mail reminding them of the fines and penalties for littering.