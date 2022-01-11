Charlotte Councilman Braxton Winston facing criminal summons for assault, estranged wife charged

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is facing a criminal summons after his estranged wife accused him of assault, according to Mecklenburg County court records.

Records show Braxton David Winston II, of Charlotte, is accused of assaulting and striking Sheena Hopkins-Winston. A magistrate, who issued this summons, states the offense occurred on Jan. 5, 2022.

The allegation is listed as ‘I M-Assault On A Female.’

According to court records, Winston punched his estranged wife with a closed fist on the left shoulder, repeatedly pushed her body, and attempted to punch her in the face with a closed fist.

A criminal summons does not require a formal arrest. It’s an official charging document requiring the person to appear in court on a specific date and time. A criminal summons is an order, not a request.

The next day, on Jan. 6, 2022, Hopkins-Winston was arrested and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail at 3:32 a.m. for simple assault. She was released about 45 minutes later.

Photos: Mecklenburg County Jail and General Court of Justice District Court Division

Winston is due in court on June 20, 2022, to respond to the filed allegation.

Queen City News has reached out to Winston for comment and is awaiting a response.