Charlotte company wins spot in global competition to reinvent reusable shopping bag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We use 100 billion single-use plastic bags a year, and a lot of them end up on our streets.

“They’re handy, they’re useful, but they’re also really bad for the environment,” said Arthur Venegas.

A local company’s big win is going to cut down that number, though. Plastic bags were the motivation behind a competition called “Beyond The Bag.”

More than 450 companies, globally, submitted a pitch to reinvent the retail bag. Nine companies won, including Envision Charlotte. Their smart idea was a “smart bag.”

“You would have a bag that has a smart tag that has an RFID chip and a QR code, so when you go in any retailer, you would get points,” said Amy Aussieker, Envision Charlotte Executive Director.

“Like it used to be back in the day when you could take that bottle, that soda bottle, and then you take it back in to get that nickel back?” questioned Charlotte resident Dalphus Haywood Kilgo.

Envision Charlotte is still working out the details, but essentially shoppers would build up points every time they use their own tote.

“Is it a discount at the retailers? Is it a free meal at a sustainable restaurant?” Aussieker thought out loud, “We’re really going to work to figure out what will motivate people to use these bags.”

“I think that’s awesome!” said one resident. “Anything that encourages people to use reusable bags, I’m totally for it.”

The nine winners divided the $1 million prize, and now it’s crunch time.

“Now, it is a nine-month kind of sprint, or six-month sprint to actually get these projects implemented,” Aussieker said.

Some of the biggest retailers have jumped on board including Kroger, Target, CVS and Walmart.

The plan is to launch the pilots in July or August, so you could start seeing the SmartC bag by Envision Charlotte in local stores by next year!