CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homegrown Queen City clothing business is expanding to an international audience, thanks to some ingenuity from its owner.



The House of LeMond is unique in that the owner closed the brick-and-mortar location well before the pandemic. The idea was to go all online, using hashtags to reach an international audience. So far it has proven successful, but the owner has not forgotten about his Charlotte roots.



“For me, fashion is my ministry. It’s a way for me to be able to give back,” said Owner, LeMond Crayton Hart.

Hart has created thousands of unique wardrobe pieces over the past two decades. His inspiration has roots back to Independence High School in the late 1980s.

“My mom was murdered in 1985. That’s when the relationship with my band teacher kinda started,” said Hart.

His band teacher pushed him to succeed and that’s just what he’s done. He’s dressed some of Charlotte’s well-known athletes under The House of Lemond brand.

“I serve a variety of kings. Some of my kings have castles and some of my kings are homeless,” said Hart.

It’s common for Hart to revisit the neighborhood surrounding the high school where he grew up.

“When you slide that blazer on to someone, they automatically stand up and they are a little more proud,” said Hart.

The people wearing his unique designs aren’t the only ones feeling proud. His mom still plays a role in the business.

“Red is her favorite color. Everything I do is to honor her. All the red that I wear, the red rings and shoes is to kinda represent Brenda Marie Hart,” said Hart.

The House of LeMond soon plans to expand with an at-home line.

Hart is looking into possibly opening a storefront for this new venture somewhere in the NODA Neighborhood.