Charlotte city workers say repeat calls to Mayor for raise falling on deaf ears

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Some Charlotte city workers are calling for higher pay. Charlotte Water employees brought their concerns to City Council members during Monday night’s meeting.

“The mayor usually does that every time we speak to the City, she said ‘well Marcus Jones will be in touch’, he never gets in touch, we have to reach out to him a million times,” Dominic Harris, Charlotte Water Employee, said.

Harris is also the President of Charlotte’s Public Workers Union. He says the City’s current wages aren’t enough to support a life here, but Councilman Ed Driggs says the City isn’t able to afford much more.

“We have a pay scale that we try to make competitive. But there’s a market for these services, and we can’t spend too much of the taxpayer’s money paying more than the market price for those services out of the kindness of our hearts,” Driggs said.

The City of Charlotte’s minimum wage for employees is $15 an hour, but the cost for the average apartment in Charlotte is around $1400 a month, which would mean the minimum wage employee has to spend almost 70% of their monthly paycheck on rent, after taxes. But Driggs says there is opportunity to grow as an employee for the City.

“We also have pretty progressive scales for people going forward from there. We have a 3% pool every year for increases and merit increases. And, again, I think the city is a good employer,” Driggs said.

But Harris says that’s not enough.

“A lot of people struggle work two, three jobs I know, like myself, like that go home whether it’s their own business where they go and cut grass or demolish your house or do something else at the work you got to do that in order to make ends meet,” Harris said.