Charlotte city leaders to get update on River District project

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte city councilmembers will get an update on their $31.2 million investment into a riverfront community in West Charlotte. It’s been almost six years since the River District project was announced.

The new development will span across 1,400 acres along the Catawba River. One neighbor in the area is opposed to the changes, but wouldn’t speak on camera. Another resident, Jason Rawady, is excited for the addition to his neighborhood.

“We’re a young family, there’s another young family that moved in there. And we’re very excited for it. It’s great for kids growing up, you know, having a little bit more out here. You It’d be great to have a little bit more things that bring community time together. And you know, we don’t have quite that much. We’re hoping to bring a little bit more to that to this area,” Rawady said.

Another neighbor FOX 46 spoke with has lived in the area for 93 years, his whole life. Lamar Gier was born right off of Garrison Road, which will soon be widened with funds from the City Council.

“I was born here. And my dad was a farmer and a carpenter. We built these three houses there,” Grier said.

Grier has seen over nine decades of change, and was surprised to hear about the River District.

“Times change, everything changes. So I accept whatever happens,” Grier said.