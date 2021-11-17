Charlotte city leaders excited for new projects that would come from Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Even though President Biden just signed the Infrastructure Bill into law on Monday, Charlotte city leaders are already gearing up to get their piece of the pie.

“I would say, using a baseball analogy, since we’re by the baseball stadium, we’re probably on first base, in terms of making sure and understanding how the dollars will flow, right, how they flow. from DC to North Carolina, from North Carolina to the city of Charlotte,” Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Councilman, said.

Graham said it’s too early in the process to know exactly how the money will be spent. But Graham said the trillion-dollar bill will do a lot more than just re-pave Charlotte’s roads.

“The city manager now is making an assessment with all his seat senior leadership team to determine projects within those divisions, whether it’s utilities or planning or neighborhood development,” Graham said.

Jane Whitley, the Chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, said the money from the bill will also change the way North Carolinians travel up and down the state.

“It will make the most significant investment in passenger rail in the past 50 years, and in public transit ever, including developing the next critical link in the Charlotte to Raleigh to Richmond to Washington southeast corridor. This means that every resident in Charlotte will be safer and get where they’re going faster,” Whitley said.

Joey Hopkins, Deputy Chief of Planning with NCDOT, said the money will also help push other previously planned projects further along.

“Before the infrastructure bill, we’re projected to be over-programmed, meaning we’ve got more projects than we have money for, over program by the amount of about $11 billion. And that’s about 50% more projects than we have money for over the next 10 year period when we develop that program. So this infrastructure bill, we’ll make that be less of a hole that we’ll have to dig out of,” Hopkins said.

Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr both voted for the bill. But Republican senate candidates for Burr’s seat spoke out against the bill. Congressman Ted Budd and others said the bill put billions of dollars towards things unrelated to infrastructure.