Charlotte City Council approves rezoning of 55 acres uptown as potential new home for Carolina Panthers

Editor’s Note: The video above was recorded before Charlotte city council members approved the rezoning.

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte city council members approved the rezoning of a 55 acre of land in uptown on Monday evening, rumored to be a potential new location for the Carolina Panthers.

Ever since Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018, fans have been waiting on him to announce plans to build a new stadium.

Bank of America Stadium has been a fixture in Charlotte’s uptown since 1996, and one of the oldest venues in the NFL.

“Lots of memories,’ Panthers fan Keirstin Chandler said. “It’s really beautiful. It brings a lot of money to Uptown Charlotte.”

Tepper has discussed building a new home for his team.

One of the key sites discussed to be the Panthers’ new home is Charlotte Pipe and Foundry lot across the street from the current stadium.

“I mean it would be good for the city, but I don’t really feel like it is necessary, but maybe it would be good,” Panthers fan Vert Hoff said.

The property, which boarder West Morehead Street is owned by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. Last year, the company announced it will be relocating its hub to Stanly County.

The owner has requested to change the zoning of the property to a mixed-use development. Approval from city council would allow restaurants, hotels, and special events.

“Why? I guess what is the point of building a whole new stadium and wasting a lot of money I guess,” Chandler said.

The rezoning change has gotten backing from city staff.

Tepper, whose net worth $14.5 billion according to Forbes, says he is not building the new stadium on his own.

“We are not even that good right now. We good, but don’t need to be buying a new stadium. No championships,” Hoff said.