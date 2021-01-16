‘A kind spirit’: Kings Drive Farmers Market owner dies of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fifty-two-year-old David Simpson was a man who made a huge impact on his customers before recently dying of COVID-19.

Mr. Simpson died last Tuesday in the hospital after a two month battle with COVID-19. His family tells FOX 46 his legacy of love and happiness lives on.

“He was just a genuine, great guy,” said Kevin Pressley, David’s Brother-in-law.

Simpson was a man described in his obituary as “always smiling with a kind spirit.”

He owned Kings Drive Farmers Market, which has been around for more than 50 years.

“He’s always smiling and he’s always glad to see you as I said earlier and he was like that with his customers. He could pick a watermelon, cantaloupe,” said Pressley.

Simpson, along with several family members fell ill with COVID-19 in November. Each of them recovered. Simpson had asthma and died in the hospital last week.

“David actually got sick Thursday, that Thanksgiving weekend, he was feeling kind of poorly. Actually David got it, then my father in law got it and my mother in law which wasn’t up at the lot, she got it and then my other brother in law got it,” said Pressley.

“A time or two to the urgent care and finally they admitted him to the hospital,” he said.

The Farmer’s Market became a well-known source for many things in Charlotte. In the fall, Simpson would sell pumpkins and at Christmas time, he sold Christmas trees.

“Customers, just you know they say the place will never be the same,” said Pressley.

Although, Simpson’s family and customers are still adjusting without him, they say his legacy will live on.

“We have the promise that we will see him again one day and that’s what makes it easier on us,” said Pressley.

Simpson leaves behind a wife and three kids. If you’d like to help the family keep his memory alive, donate to his education memorial.

David Simpson Memorial Education Fund

First National Bank

13860 E. Independence Blvd. Indian Trail, NC. 28079