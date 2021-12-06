Charlotte Christmas light display raises money for St. Jude

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Clark Griswold might have some competition this year. A southeast Charlotte home has a light display that causes drivers to pull over for a peek.

“I think it’s really cool and the people here went all out for Christmas,” said seven-year-old Robinson Rispoli.

The Christmas lights display is on Sherwood Forest Drive.

“I was driving by and I said, ‘oh, my goodness! Look at that! It’s so beautiful,’” said Jacqueline Nunez, “and we had to stop and just look at it.”

“It’s very beautiful! We always come by to visit,” said another driver.

Jim Miller originally started the luminous display 23 years ago just be Claus. It’s grown throughout the years with more lights and more characters. He says it took a solid week and a half to put all this up.

“We’ll see how long it takes to take it down,” he joked.

Between now and then, it’s here for everyone’s enjoyment.

Robinson Rispoli detailed what he wants for Christmas, “There’s like a million things so I’m not going to say all of them but I want some stuff for my games, lego sets and slime.”

Years ago, Miller’s focus started to shift when the community created a good problem to have.

“People were leaving money in our mailbox to pay for the candy canes and the lights and so we just started sending it to St. Jude’s,” he said.

Since then, every year, every single dollar donated goes to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“Oh, good. I actually work for them,” said Megan Rispoli. “I do, yeah, so that makes me happy.”

The letters to Santa still head to the North Pole, but the rest helps in the fight against childhood cancer.

“The community response has been outstanding,” Miller said.

The feeling from the community is mutual.

“I think they’re great angels,” said Nunez. “Yeah, they’re great angels.”