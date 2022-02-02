Charlotte chef featured in national GLAAD, Ally digital series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte chef didn’t let the pandemic stop her from teaching others about the vegan lifestyle. Her work caught the attention of a new GLAAD digital series, featuring black LGBTQ business owners.



Chef Joya may sound familiar to those who use TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Her popularity has grown during the pandemic because of her enthusiasm while teaching others about the vegan lifestyle.



Chef Joya’s energy is just part of the reason she was featured by GLAAD and Ally Bank.

You’ll always find Chef Joya in her kitchen. Creating new recipes has always been a passion, but she didn’t discover the professional side until 2017.

“Friends and family would come over. I would be the go-to house. I would host and do these nice exhibits of food and people were like, why don’t you get a restaurant? I said I don’t want a restaurant, but they said I need to be doing something else,” said Chef Joya.

Instead of a restaurant, she stayed in family kitchens by offering personal vegan chef classes. Those classes pivoted to all virtual in 2020.

“I started off with like 6 people watching and then thousands started watching,” said Chef Joya.

The popularity of her passion caught the attention of executives at Ally Bank, who partnered with GLAAD on a video series highlighting local black LGBTQ small business owners who had a big impact on their community during the pandemic.

“The energy and excitement and joy that she has being a vegan chef really speaks to us about how do we amplify these voices and how do we give space for these authentic, bright and vibrant individuals to share their stories,” said Reggie Willis, Ally Chief Diversity Officer.

Chef Joya was caught off guard by the offer to be on the video series.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, me? I am teaching people how to cook, what’s so great about it,” said Chef Joya.

Chef Joya’s story is about much more than whipping up recipes. She receives dozens of messages from the LGBTQ community with every class she streams online. To viewers, she’s not just a chef, but an inspiration.

“Me being bold and who I am and standing in my truth is showing them you can do this. Who you are as a person is not going to stop you from your destiny,” said Chef Joya.

You can find the video series about Chef Joya here.