Charlotte business leaders meet in Uptown to discuss the past and the future

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Some of Charlotte’s top executives came together for the 2021 Annual Outlook event in Uptown.

Three Fortune 500 CEOs from Lowe’s, Duke Energy, and Bank of America reflected on the last 20 months and what is to come in the next 12 months.

Despite the pandemic, Charlotte saw several companies move or expand in the Queen City including Lowe’s, Arrival, and Honeywell.

According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, another 82 economic development projects have been considered for 2022.

Looking back over the last two years, Charlotte executives said they have had to make a lot of adjustments to keep employees safe, while continuing to serve customers.

Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan said the company has had to change digital behaviors to keep up with the demand for online banking.

At Lowes’s, CEO Marvin Ellison said to help frontline workers, the company spend about $1 billion in benefits to help front-line workers.

“The broader challenge was how do you address the needs of customers in the most stressful environment we have ever lived in, especially when everyone was modifying their home to be not only a residence, but a school, a place of work, a primary location for recreation and entertainment and doing that in a way where you can give customers choices. It’s been a challenge, but I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said.

The CEO’s say they are all in competition for talented workers, in the face a nation-wide worker shortage.

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good said they have seen a spike in retirement over the last year.

“What is Duke doing to keep the workers that they have now still there?” Fox 46’s Chief Business Correspondent asked the CEO.

“It’s a really good question because this gets to market competitiveness on our compensation and it also gets to opportunity because when you talk to employees who leave, it’s typically because I don’t see my place in an advancing area, so we are spending a lot of time of employee development, a lot of time on discussions with employees about where they want to go are there new skills and we introduced something called gig assignments which are short-terms assignments to give opportunity to go try a new area for 3 months, 6 months period of time to develop a new skill and be a exposed to a new part of the company.”

According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, 2021 closed with $1.7 billion in capital investments.